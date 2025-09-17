BOSTON (WHDH) - The search for the woman accused of pushing an elderly woman off an MBTA bus in Roxbury last week is over.

Transit police said Wednesday they made an arrest in the case; her identity has not yet been released.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. at the intersection of MLK and Warren Streets in Boston.

Video obtained by 7NEWS Tuesday shows the woman lying on the ground after the encounter.

“There was a lot of people there trying to figure out what was transpiring because we just saw an elderly lady fall on the ground and didn’t know what was going on,” said eyewitness Mark Reeves.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)