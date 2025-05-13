NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of trying to light an American flag on fire before ramming a car into a federal building in New Bedford appeared in court Tuesday.

Jennifer Judith Padilla, 26, is facing several charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction of property, and attempted arson.

Court paperwork reveals that security guards described Padilla as “irate.”

Christopher Houston works inside the Hastings Keith Federal Building and took a photo of the car wedged between a pillar and the glass entrance Monday.

“We’ve had protests here, we’ve had people demonstrate, situations that are ongoing, but nothing major like this,” Houston said. “I seen a bunch of police officers and a lady outside in handcuffs. Basically, it was just a lot of confusion.”

Prosecutors said Padilla arrived at the federal building Monday and propped the door open with an orange cone.

“She then returned to her automobile, got a small water bottle full of gasoline, as well as an American flag and her pill bottle. She came back into the building and at that point was attempting to light the flag on fire,” said prosecutor Josh Gedraitis.

Authorities said security officers stopped her and brought her outside. Padilla is then is accused of getting into the car and speeding toward three guards, grazing one in the leg, before hitting the building.

People who know Padilla said they are surprised.

“I’m in shock, actually. I can’t believe somebody would do something like that, and it’s so strange that she lives right next to me,” said Liz Bancroft, her neighbor.

Police did not explain what may have motivated Padilla to target the building. A large crack in the glass window serves as a reminder of what happened.

“I’ve worked for the government for almost 30 years. I don’t see too many things like that come around, but this particular day was just surreal,” Houston said.

Padilla was ordered held without bail and is due back in court next week.

