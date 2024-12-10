STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Bridgewater woman was arraigned from a hospital bed Tuesday in connection with a car crash in Stoughton Monday.

Erin McElroy, 44, allegedly slammed into the back of another car on Canton Street, sending it straight into the building, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Police said McElroy then got out of her car and began swinging a metal pole around. A witness snapped a photo, saying it shows the driver with the pipe in her hand.

“I don’t know how she showed up with that. It’s like, ‘What are you doing?'” said Ruben Rodriguez, who ran over to help after the crash.

Officers said McElroy got “road rage,” saying she was threatening people trying to assist and hitting the victim’s car with the pole.

“She had a pipe to try to hit the other woman. The other guy’s like, ‘No, no, stop! Stop! What are you doing?'” Rodriguez said.

Police arrived and took McElroy into custody, bringing her to the hospital for medical care. A day later, from her hospital bed, she was charged with several driving offenses.

The victim was also taken to the hospital, where she was being treated for serious injuries, officials said.

“She gets rear-ended by a driver coming down your street and the driver that rear-ended her gets out being the aggressor. You can only imagine how that feels in that moment,” said a witness named Anthony.

McElroy had another open case prior to the crash, so the judge revoked bail in that case, and she is being held pending a hearing later this week.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)