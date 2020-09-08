MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman repeatedly struck an 18-year-old in the head with a bat in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of disorderly conduct outside of 243 Union St. just before 9:30 p.m. found a young man suffering from a head injury, according to Manchester police.

The victim told police that he was at his neighbor’s apartment when a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Kacy Gomez, started yelling at them.

A juvenile got involved and grabbed his neighbor.

When the victim intervened, the woman allegedly hit him in the head with a bat multiple times.

Gomez was arrested and held on preventative detention pending her arraignment Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on a first-degree assault charge.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)