Woman accused of repeatedly stabbing EMT outside Boston courthouse set to face a judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is set to be arraigned on an assault with intent to murder charge Thursday in connection with a violent attack in Boston that left two EMTs injured, one of whom required surgery to treat serious stab wounds.

Julie Tejeda, 31, of East Boston, is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a public official, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing near the Edward W. Brook Courthouse around 4 p.m. found an EMT on the ground bleeding heavily from a leg wound, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

The EMT was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

James Hooley, Chief of Boston EMS, says a veteran EMT was transporting an “emotionally disturbed” patient to the hospital when she grew “unruly” in the back of the ambulance, produced a weapon, and went on the attack.

Hooley says the ambulance driver pulled over outside the courthouse in an effort to curb the attack but was soon sprayed with a chemical spray Tejada had in her possession.

“Boston police arrived very quickly and were able to subdue the patient,” Hooley said. “One of the officers applied a tourniquet to her leg, as she bleeding heavily at the time.”

Gross commended all of the first responders across the city for their bravery.

“Our first responder family faces dangers every day,” Gross said at a press conference. “There’s no such thing as a routine call. They are to be commended.”

Video from the scene showed a large group of emergency responders frantically tending to the EMT on the sidewalk outside of the courthouse.

A pair of scissors was visible on the ground at the scene next to a pool of blood, 7’s Justin Bourke reported.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh visited the EMTs in the hospital and released a statement reading, ““Our first responders put their lives on the line every day working to protect our residents and keep them safe. I wish the EMTs involved in this traumatic incident a speedy recovery.”

New Chardon Street from Bowdoin Station to the courthouse was temporarily blocked off.

Motorists and pedestrian were urged to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

