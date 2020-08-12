BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing a robbery charge after she allegedly robbed a man at a Boston hotel while armed with a Taser on Tuesday in what police are calling a “dating app disaster.”

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Hyatt Regency on Avenue De LaFayette around 11:50 a.m. met with the victim who said he had gone to the hotel to visit a woman he had met on a dating app, later identified as Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Washington.

They went up to her hotel room, where they talked for about a half-hour before she pulled out a Taser and held it to him while she rummaged through his pockets, the victim reportedly told police.

She allegedly stole more than $100 from him before he was able to run out of the room.

The victim notified the hotel’s security staff, who in turn called police.

Officers went to the Rivera-Apodaca’s hotel room and she denied knowing the victim, police said.

She eventually became uncooperative and started to FaceTime another man when officers noticed a pink Taser on the top of her luggage, according to police.

Officers recovered the Taser and Rivera-Apodaca was taken into custody.

She is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of armed robbery.

