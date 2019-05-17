Woman accused of running away from violent crash that killed 2 people in Easton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman accused of running away from the scene of a violent crash that killed two people in Easton on Thursday is set to face a judge.

Sheri Vazquez, 33, of Easton, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court on the charges of leaving the scene of personal injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a serious crash in the area of Turnpike and Purchase streets (Route 138) about 6:18 p.m. came upon two vehicles that had collided.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Journey, operated by Vazquez, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 138 when her vehicle collided with another vehicle that was attempting to turn onto Purchase Street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The second vehicle’s occupants, a 79-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, both died as a result of the collision, the DA’s office added.

After the collision, Vazquez, who was the sole occupant of the Dodge Journey, exited her vehicle and ran from the scene but was later arrested just over the town line in West Bridgewater, officials said.

Vazquez was transported to an area hospital for a well-being check.

An investigation is ongoing and officials say Vazquez could face more charges.

