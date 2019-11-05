Woman accused of selling underage family members for sex

(WHDH) — A woman is facing trafficking and prostitution charges after authorities say she sold her underage family members for sex with random men at various hotels.

Victoria Nicole Bautista, 29, of Dallas, forced two of her relatives — ages 11 and 16 — into sexual encounters from March 2019 through October, according to an affidavit obtained by WFAA-TV. She was recently busted when the 11-year-old victim told another relative about what was going on.

Bautista is charged with compelling prostitution under age 18, continuous trafficking of a child under 18, and theft, Dallas County Jail records indicate.

One of the victims told investigators that the alleged abuse started three weeks after her 11th birthday when Bautista allegedly forced them into a black Mercedes with three men waiting inside outside a Dallas-area motel, the news outlet reported.

The affidavit stated that the men handed money to Bautista then sexually assaulted the victims. The children ran back to Bautista when the encounter ended.

The alleged encounters would reportedly happen “at least every two weeks” and Bautista would never ask the victims if they were OK, only demanding that they hand over the money they were paid.

On one occasion, the 11-year-old told police that she was knocked unconscious and later woke up to find a man assaulting her, according to the report.

Bautista is being held on a $200,000 bail.

