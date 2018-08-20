Woman accused of setting boyfriend’s house on fire

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office says a woman set her boyfriend’s house on fire after an argument.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says police arrested 38-year-old Angie Clark on charges of arson and aggravated criminal mischief.

Clark made her first court appearance Monday before being returned to jail. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

McCausland says Clark got into a fight with her boyfriend Aug. 6, and when he left, she set the home on fire. No injuries were reported, but authorities say the home in Farmington was a total loss.

Police located Clark the day after the fire and she was hospitalized for evaluation. She was arrested immediately after she was released.

