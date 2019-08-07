MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman accused of setting a multi-family apartment building on fire in Manchester, New Hampshire back in January was sentenced to at least three years behind bars.

Dezereih Regan-Gionet pleaded guilty to felony arson on Friday, just days before her trial, according to Manchester police.

A judge sentenced her to three to six years in New Hampshire State Prison and ordered her to pay $3,200 in restitution.

Firefighters responding to multiple calls for a structure fire at 279 Silver St. around 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 found the entrance of the apartment building on fire.

A passerby in the area at the time of the fire was able to provide investigators with dashcam video that ultimately led to the identification and arrest of Regan-Gionet.

