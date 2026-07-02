ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Flushing, New York, was arrested by FBI Boston and is accused of running a sex trafficking operation in several locations in Massachusetts.

Zengzeng Liu, aka “Bella”, allegedly ran several residential brothels out of Allston and Brighton.

FBI Boston says Liu allegedly recruited women from China, Japan, and Vietnam to travel to Boston and perform sex acts for buyers. She was arrested in New York.

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