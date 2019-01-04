Woman accused of shattering windows at Beverly police station after boyfriend’s arrest

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman used a baseball bat during a profanity-laced tirade to shatter windows at the Beverly Police Department on Sunday after officers refused to let her speak to her boyfriend because he was being held on a domestic assault charge, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported fight at the woman’s apartment earlier in the day learned her boyfriend had pulled her hair and pushed her, according to a police report. He was arrested and taken to the station for booking.

A few hours later, the woman allegedly showed up at the station with a metal bat in hand, demanding her boyfriend be released from custody.

The woman grew angry when officers informed her that her boyfriend’s bail had been set at $25,000 and went on a destructive rampage, according to police.

“While talking to the officers, she had the bat underneath the counter,” Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur said. “When she was unsatisfied with what was going to transpire, she basically just turned around and started hitting the glass windows and breaking all the panes.”

No officers were injured.

After the incident, LeLacheur tweeted, “When you come into the station and find out your friend can’t be bailed, please don’t take out our windows with a baseball bat and expect not to join him.”

The woman, whose name was not made public, is being held without bail pending a psychiatric evaluation.

