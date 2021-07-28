(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she shot her neighbor’s cat in the neck with a crossbow.

Taylor Rose Shipman, 23, of Michigan, was arrested last week on charges including third-degree killing or torturing an animal, according to the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.

Shipman allegedly admitted to her neighbor that she shot his cat while defending her own cats from an attack on July 11, the sheriff’s office said.

The injured cat was discovered on July 15 and taken to the Tawas Animal Hospital. The animal is said to be recovering nicely.

Shipman turned herself in on July 26 after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She has since been released on $10,000 bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

