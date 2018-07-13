Woman accused of shoplifting at Wareham grocery store

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is accused of shoplifting at a Wareham Stop and Shop Thursday, police say.

Officers responding to the scene about 3:30 p.m. say Sarah J. Kearley, 32, of Onset was being detained by the store’s loss prevention personnel, according to a press release Friday from the Wareham Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed Kearley stole more than $580 worth of merchandise, police say.

Kearley was charged with shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

She will be arraigned in Wareham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)