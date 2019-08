CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Boston woman accused of spitting on and assault a disabled person at the MBTA’s Harvard Square station last week was arraigned on Monday.

Joanna Drafahl, 21, was arraigned on an assault and battery charge in Cambridge District Court after she allegedly spit on and assaulted a disabled person around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

