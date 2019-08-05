Woman accused of spitting on, assaulting disabled person at MBTA station identified

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Boston woman faced a judge Monday accused of assaulting a disabled person at the Harvard Square MBTA station in Cambridge last week.

Joanna Drafahl, 21, allegedly spit on and assaulted a disabled person Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to MBTA Transit Police Department.

Police say they were able to identify the woman after releasing her image and asking the public for help.

Drafahl is facing assault and battery charges.

