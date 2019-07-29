Woman accused of stabbing 5 men at Sharon hotel

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old Hanson woman is facing assault charges after police say she stabbed five men at a hotel in Sharon early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of multiple stabbings at the Best Western Plus around 1:30 a.m. found five victims, two of whom were suffering from serious injuries, according to the Sharon Police Department.

Allison Maitland was arrested in connection with the incident. She is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)