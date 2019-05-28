Woman accused of stabbing another woman in Framingham faces judge

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of stabbing another woman in the stomach Monday in Framingham faced a judge Tuesday.

Devonrick Schouten was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

First responders say they found the victim Monday morning in her apartment on Union Avenue with a knife sticking out of her stomach.

She was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial.

Lawyers in court say the victim is expected to survive.

