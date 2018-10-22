Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in back in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A woman is facing serious charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the back at a home in Worcester on Monday morning.

Officers responding to McKinley Road for a report of a stabbing found a 40-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The victim’s 31-year-old girlfriend was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The names of the individuals are being withheld due to Massachusetts’ comprehensive domestic violence law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)