BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston woman accused of stabbing a man who later died arrived in court on Monday.

Gisselle Pascual, 24, were upgraded to manslaughter following that man’s death. Her lawyers said the man was Pascual’s boyfriend.

Pascual’s lawyers said he called and threatened to come to the home and kill her. The defense said the man assaulted Pascual and that she killed him in self-defense.

The man’s family said she should have called for help and shouldn’t have killed him.

Police responded to the scene Friday night on Old Colony Avenue in Southie.

Officers found the man with stab wounds inside the apartment. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Pascual has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $100,000 bail.

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