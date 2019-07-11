Woman accused of stabbing husband to death in Boston home held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman accused of stabbing her husband at their Boston home on the Fourth of July has been ordered held without bail and is expected to face more charges.

Huixian Liu, 46, pleaded not guilty Thursday to assault charges she received in connection to the stabbing of her 55-year-old husband Biqiang He, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

He was rushed to Quincy Medical Center and then to Boston Medical Center where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

He was pronounced dead on Sunday.

An autopsy is underway to determine the circumstances of He’s death.

Liu is now expected to face even more charges in connection to her husband’s death.

She is due back in court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

Local and state police officers are assisting the D.A. in this investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)