Woman accused of stabbing husband to death in Quincy indicted by grand jury

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal grand jury has indicted the woman charged with fatally stabbing her husband at their home in Quincy on the Fourth of July.

Members of the A Norfolk County grand jury were presented with evidence developed by Quincy and Massachusetts State Police detectives and returned an indictment Wednesday charging Huixian Liu, 47, with manslaughter, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Liu pleaded not guilty in July to assault charges in connection to the stabbing of her 55-year-old husband Biqiang He.

He was rushed to Quincy Medical Center and then to Boston Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He was pronounced dead on July 7.

She has been held without bail since the incident occurred.

An investigation is still underway.

