Woman accused of stealing money, drugs from disabled Burlington man nabbed in Florida

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of stealing money and prescription drugs from a disabled and elderly Burlington man who she was supposed to be taking care of was captured in Florida and returned to Massachusetts last week, officials said.

Marie Williams, 57, of Orlando, was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 10 on charges stemming from a series of incidents that began in 2015, according to the Burlington Police Department. She allegedly stole money and prescription drugs from an elderly man while she worked as a home health aide for the victim through a friend of a relative.

Williams was indicted in July 2017 but fled the area. After a lengthy, multi-jurisdictional investigation, she was nabbed by Orlando police.

“The Burlington Police Department did not give up in its pursuit of a suspect who allegedly took advantage of and robbed a vulnerable resident who was supposed to be in her care,” Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the work that went into resolving this case and the time and effort put forth by no fewer than four different law enforcement agencies in two states that ensured that this suspect could not escape justice.”

Williams was arraigned Friday in Middlesex County Superior Court on charges including larceny, abuse of an elderly or disabled person, identity fraud and being a common and notorious thief.

She is due back in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)