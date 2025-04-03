FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old woman is accused of leading police on a 40-minute pursuit in stolen pickup truck in Foxboro Thursday morning, police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Foxboro police officers tried to stop the truck after Norton police notified them of a vehicle stolen by a woman, with her 6-year-old grandson, according to the Foxboro Police Department. Officers say no one was injured.

Officers found the truck, but the driver did not pull over for authorities, police said. Massachusetts State Police joined Norton and Foxboro police as they pursued the vehicle.

The driver struck three Foxboro police cruisers, according to law enforcement.

State police managed to stop the truck with a tire-deflation device, officials said. The truck ended up in a health center parking lot on Walnut Street.

Police then arrested the driver and found a young child inside the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“I would imagine that he was completely frozen in fright, because he was in the truck, as you see what happened with the truck. He was in that truck, so he’s got to be beyond shaken up,” said Maureen Poirier, an employee of the health center.

One man told 7NEWS the pickup truck had been stolen from his brother-in-law in Norton earlier. He said his brother-in-law is a Wellesley firefighter.

“He’s fine, he wasn’t in the car,” the man said of his relative.

The damaged pickup truck was towed away from the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

