CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a woman accused of stealing tip jars from various businesses in Concord, New Hampshire.

Detectives had been investigating numerous reports that an unknown woman was stealing tip jars from downtown businesses, according to Concord police.

Surveillance videos allegedly showed the woman committing these thefts.

Detectives positively identified the woman as Aviva Kollangi, 44, of Concord, and took her into custody in the downtown area around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

She is set to be arraigned on March 28 in Concord District Court on five charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and attempted theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

