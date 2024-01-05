HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of driving drunk faced a judge Friday, one day after police said she hit a nine-year-old boy as he was getting off a school bus in Haverhill.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Main Street and 13th Avenue.

A day later, the mother of Yonis Rodriguez shared a photo with 7NEWS showing her son hooked up to machines at Boston Children’s hospital.

“What makes him so special, I guess, is he has a big heart,” said Rodriguez’s older sister, Stephanie Bonilla. “He cares a lot.”

Bonilla said her brother suffered a brain injury in Thursday’s crash, which family members said happened after Rodriguez left an after-school program. The school bus, family members said, dropped Rodriguez off steps from his home.

Police said 44-year-old Tiffany Zembower was driving without a license and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. In court, her attorney said “She feels the bus did not have its lights on.”

“She didn’t see the child when it ran out,” said defense attorney Christopher Deorocki. “She feels awful about this whole incident.”

Despite what Deorocki said, witnesses told police the bus’ stop sign and warning lights were on.

Separate cell phone video caught the suspect pull over, drive up on a sidewalk and park. Home security video showed her stay at the scene, where she claimed to have performed CPR on the victim.

“I can blame her,” Bonilla said. “But, at the same time, I didn’t know her story.”

“So, I can’t really say I hate her,” she continued. “I can’t really say anything because I don’t know what she went through.”

Detectives said they found five empty nip bottles inside the pickup truck involved in this crash.

A prosecutor subsequently revealed in court Zembower was previously convicted for drunk driving.

“Sadly, this is a continuum of hazardous and now potentially deadly driving,” said prosecutor Mark Hintlian

While Zembower’s case moves forward, Yonis Rodriguez’s family is holding on to hope that he will pull through

“I’m just trying to be strong for my little sister and for him because I know he wouldn’t want me to cry,” Bonilla said.

Witnesses to Thursday’s crash told police they saw Rodriguez fly six feet through the air after he was hit. When he hit the pavement, witnesses said, he rolled 15 times.

Court proceedings on Friday revealed Zembower has a separate open case. Bail was revoked in that case, meaning Zembower will be held behind bars for the time being.

