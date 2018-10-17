NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 64-year-old woman who threw hot soup at the owner of a Newton soup shop Monday has been arrested, police said.

The Newton woman, whose name has not been released, is accused of tossing her sample of soup at New England Soup Factory’s owner Marjorie Druker after being refused a spoon.

Druker’s daughter Emily Brophy explained that her mother told the woman that she did not need a spoon with her sample and could instead sip it out of the cup.

“If we were a big chain, sure, take what you want. But we have to be careful and count everything,” Brophy said.

This upset the woman who in turn was caught on surveillance video throwing her sample on Druker, police said.

The woman has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

