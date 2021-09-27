(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after investigators say she tried to hire a hitman to kill the spouse of her former lover.

DeAnna Marie Stinson, 50, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested last week and charged by federal criminal complaint with soliciting a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, according to the Department of Justice.

In June 2021, Stinson created an account on a dark web website that purported to provide murder-for-hire services to its customers, according to the criminal complaint. She then allegedly submitted an “order” requesting that a hitman be assigned to complete a “quick hit in southern Florida” to kill the spouse of her former significant other.

In the order, investigators say Stinson provided the victim’s name, address, and a photograph. Between June and July 2021, Stinson is accused of sending four additional orders and over $12,000 in Bitcoin to effect the hit.

During that time, Stinson is said to have repeatedly messaged administrators of the website and purported hitmen, requesting that the “job” be completed as soon as possible, and even offered a “bonus” if the hit was completed by a specific date. When she had not received a status update from administrators, she allegedly requested that the administrators “reassign the job to someone who has a history of getting jobs done” because she “need[ed] th[e] job done ASAP.”

An undercover agent investigating the case later contacted Stinson and secured a recorded confession in which she allegedly admitted that she wanted the victim killed and agreed to send additional money to the undercover agent via Bitcoin so that the transaction could not be traced.

Earlier this month, Stinson sent $350 in Bitcoin to the undercover agent so that the agent could purchase a revolver to commit the murder, according to investigators.

Stinson will face a judge at a later date.

