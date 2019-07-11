Woman accused of violently attacking EMTs outside Boston courthouse undergoing mental health evaluation

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston woman has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after prosecutors say she violently attacked two EMTs, one of whom required surgery to treat serious stab wounds, outside of a Boston courthouse on Wednesday.

EMTs packed a courtroom at Boston Municipal Court Thursday as a judge ordered 31-year-old Julia Tejeda to undergo a mental health evaluation before reappearing for her arraignment on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a public official.

Tejeda, who Boston EMS Chief James Hooley described as “emotionally disturbed,” was being transported to a local hospital around 4 p.m. Wednesday when she grew “unruly” in the back of the ambulance, produced a weapon and stabbed an EMT seven times in the leg and abdomen, according to prosecutors.

A second EMT driving the ambulance pulled the vehicle over near the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse. Tejeda then allegedly sprayed him with pepper spray.

Both EMTs were transported to the hospital, where the EMT who was stabbed underwent surgery.

“She’s doing better. She’s still in the hospital,” Hooley said on Thursday morning. “She was in a bit of pain today because I’m sure everything was wearing off and they were trying to treat that.”

The second EMT was treated and released.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins praised the EMTs for the hard work they do.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude for the incredibly hard work they do,” she said. “It’s very easy after the fact to be questioning what law enforcement does and the choices they make but they do a job every single day that none of you would want to do, even if it was three times the pay.

