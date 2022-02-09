MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is accused of assaulting officers at a police station in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of an unwanted person in the first-floor hallway of a building on Amory Street around 4:30 p.m. found 48-year-old Jennifer Bowen, of Manchester, who had two outstanding electronic bench warrants, according to Manchester police.

Bowen was taken into custody and brought back to the police station, where police say she kicked an officer in the side and spit at another.

She also allegedly made violent threats.

Along with the outstanding warrants, Bowen faces two counts of simple assault on a police officer, obstruction of government administration, criminal threatening, and breach of bail.

