Woman admitted to Tufts Medical Center to be treated for EEE has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who was being treated for Eastern Equine Encephalitis at Tufts Medical Center in Boston has died.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to 7NEWS that Laurie Ditata Sylvia passed away after contracting the dangerous mosquito-borne virus in Southern Bristol County.

There have been four human cases of EEE in Massachusetts this year, according to the Department of Public Health.

EEE virus has been found in 333 mosquito samples this year, many of them from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.

Health officials said 37 communities have been found to be at high or critical risk for EEE.

Aerial spraying has been implemented in several towns to reduce the EEE risk.

All residents are urged to continue to use mosquito repellent.

