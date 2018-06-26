Woman agrees to be deported following Massachusetts ATM scam

BOSTON (AP) — A Brazilian woman has agreed to be deported as she pleaded guilty in a Massachusetts federal court.

Twenty-five-year-old Karem Kawamura admitted to aiding and abetting the use of a counterfeit access device on Tuesday in a Boston court.

Prosecutors say she helped her husband, Alexandre, skim ATMs at four Eastern Bank branches in the state.

The couple arrived in the U.S. on tourist visas in late 2017. Prosecutors say she received ATM skimming equipment from Brazil at a Chelsea hotel under an alias in January.

They were arrested in March after 42-year-old Alexandre Kawamura allegedly used someone’s bank information to buy clothing at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store. He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. His attorney could not be identified.

Karem Kawamura has been sentenced to three months of time served and one year of supervised release.

