BERLIN, Conn. (WHDH) — A woman who allegedly accused a United States Navy sailor of wearing a fake uniform at a Connecticut restaurant is now facing an assault charge.

Lori Desjardins, 45, of Southington, turned herself in at Berlin police headquarters on Thursday, where she was served an active arrest warrant for third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, authorities said.

Police had reached out to the public earlier in the week requesting their help in identifying Desjardins after a video began circulating on social media that showed her at the Central Pizza restaurant in Berlin on Saturday night yelling at Navy sailor Sean Notle Jr., WFSB reported.

Nolte took to Facebook to write that he had gone off base to get pizza when the woman confronted him, claiming that he was impersonating a Navy sailor.

“I proceed to attempt to prove that I am not a fake, even pulled out my VALID Military ID and showed it to her,” he wrote. “She kept claiming that my Military ID is fake, and proceeds to show me her DEPENDENT MILITARY ID, and screams ‘This is what your ID should look like.'”

The Naval Submarine Base in Groton confirmed to the local news station that Nolte is a student at the school.

Nolte continued in his social media post that the woman grabbed his uniform and slapped him in the face.

Desjardins allegedly told police that she was not in the right frame of mind during the incident because of ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol.

She was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is slated to appear in Superior Court New Britain on Sept. 23.

