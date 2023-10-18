SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman alleged to have taken part in multiple carjackings in New Hampshire earlier this month has been extradited to the Granite State to face charges there.

The Salem, NH Police Department announced that 40-year-old Jessica Tirone of Newburyport, Mass., was brought to Rockingham County Jail to face charges related to a series of car thefts that took place in October.

Tirone was the alleged accomplice of Nathan Saben, 35, who has been accused of using a rifle to steal several vehicles over the span of a week after allegedly fleeing a drug bust in Seabrook, NH, on Sept. 29.

The two were taken into custody in Dracut, Mass. on Thursday, Oct. 5, following a pursuit that ended with police tackling Saben on Route 110.

According to Salem PD, Tirone was to be arraigned at Rockingham Superior Court on Wednesday on charges that include:

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Firearm



Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500



Possession of a Controlled Drug Schedule 1-4; Subsequent

Allowing an Improper Person to Operate

Saben and Tirone were believed to be involved in two failed carjacking attempts in Salem reported the night of Tuesday, Oct. 3. According to police, Saben was eventually able to hold a woman at gunpoint and take control of her car.

No injuries were reported and police in Alton, NH, later confirmed they found the car in their town the next day, where another armed carjacking took place near Old Wolfeboro and Bay Hill roads.

It was in that vehicle that a Massachusetts State Trooper noticed the two suspects on Oct. 5 in Lawrence, leading to the aforementioned pursuit.

Saben later appeared in Lowell District Court where he pleaded not guilty to the numerous charges against him. His bail was set at $100,000 for cash bail or $1 million surety.

He is also expected to face charges in New Hampshire in the near future.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)