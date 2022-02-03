WITCHITA FALLS, Texas (WHDH) — A Texas woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing her roommate by sitting on her until she suffocated.

Gloria Ann Jordan, 41, is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of her roommate, Gloria Farmer, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KAUZ.

Farmer’s death on Nov. 21 was originally considered medical; however, law enforcement officials launched a follow-up investigation after a family friend came forward days later with concerns, the affidavit read.

Detectives questioned Jordan and Farmer’s third roommate and she reportedly said Jordan may have caused Farmer’s death but that she did not say anything to them on the day that Farmer died because she was afraid of Jordan.

The roommate went on to say that Jordan put her hand on Farmer’s forehead while praying and pushed her backward in an office chair until Farmer and the chair fell over, the affidavit read.

Jordan then allegedly sat on Farmer’s chest until Farmer stopped breathing.

An autopsy revealed that Farmer’s death was a homicide caused by mechanical asphyxia.

During questioning with police on Nov. 24, Jordan allegedly admitted to pushing Farmer over and straddling her body in a prayer position with her hand on Farmer’s forehead. She refused to answer further questions, the affidavit continued.

Jordan also faces charges in connection with a separate incident on Nov. 25 when she allegedly slammed a woman’s head into the wall while shouting, “I rebuke you in the name of the Lord” after the woman refused to drive her to Dallas for a medical appointment unless Jordan paid for gas, the local news station reported.

Jordan’s bail was set at $150,000.

