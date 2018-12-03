Woman allegedly murdered dad before giving birth

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who allegedly murdered her father just before giving birth told police it was an accident and she was trying to defend herself, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Jessica Keene, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with murder after the body of her slain father was found sealed inside a plastic container in his Windsor Locks apartment. Michael Keene, 51, had been reported missing on Thanksgiving but had not been seen since Nov. 11.

Police were called to the apartment complex when a neighbor reported a foul odor on Nov. 27. The body was ultimately found inside the container behind a sofa by a relative who visited after Michael Keene’s mother expressed concern that he had been out of touch.

Jessica Keene told police that her father was killed on Nov. 17, the day before she gave birth to a child, according to arrest records.

She told investigators that her father was drunk and had insulted her boyfriend, and when he came at her, she defended herself and “swung at him.” She said she hit him with the knife but did not know how his body was stuffed into the container. Michael Keene died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to medical examiners.

Jessica Keene was arrested Friday at a Hartford hotel and was held over the weekend on $1 million bond.

