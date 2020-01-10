Woman allegedly punched boyfriend for leaving her dog outside in rain

(WHDH) — A woman was arrested on New Year’s Eve after authorities say she punched her boyfriend in the face for leaving her dog outside in the rain.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at a home in Myrtle Point, Oregon, found 38-year-old Melissa Sue Morris’ boyfriend suffering from a marble-sized welt and a scratch mark above his right eyebrow, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

Morris allegedly told deputies that she punched the victim twice in the head for leaving her dog in the rain, the sheriff’s office said.

Morris was arrested following an investigation and taken to the Coos County Jail.

She is facing a charge of domestic assault.

