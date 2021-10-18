JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — A woman is accused of running naked onto a football field in front of more than two dozen eighth-graders.

Lacey Uthe was arraigned last Friday morning on a charge of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, according to KMIZ.

Uthe had allegedly jumped over the fence of the Helias Catholic High School stadium and ran onto the field in front of 29 eighth-graders who were a part of a youth program.

Uthe had been wearing only a scarf during the incident, court documents obtained by the local news station read.

She reportedly told an officer that she ingested heroin and left her home naked in search of help because she thought she would die.

Uthe was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before being transported to Cole County Jail.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)