SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WHDH) — An Ohio woman is facing charges after allegedly striking another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat in front of their children in Walmart on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the potato chip aisle of the store for a disturbance between two women around 4:15 p.m. learned that one of the women had a protection order out against the other stemming from an incident from when the two lived in the same duplex in University Heights, according to South Euclid police.

When the two made eye contact, the protected party was confronted by the other woman who allegedly threatened to “beat her (expletive)” as well as her 7-year-old daughter.

The woman pulled down her face mask and attempted to spit at her, police said.

When she missed, she went into the other woman’s shopping cart and struck her in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat, police added.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old Cleveland woman on charges of assault and violating a temporary protection order.

Her 5-year-old child was turned over to another family member.

A criminal history check revealed a history of violent behavior, and multiple warrants out for her arrest, police said.

