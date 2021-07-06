A woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after authorities say she tried decapitating her dog and stabbed the pet several times in New York.

Deputies receiving a call regarding a possible animal cruelty complaint from the Catskill Animal Hospital last Wednesday launched an investigation resulting in the arrest of Pauline Waldron for one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Waldron attempted to decapitate her dog with a sword and had stabbed the dog several times causing further severe injury and extreme pain, the sheriff’s office said.

She allegedly failed to seek any medical care for the dog, which suffered for about eight hours.

The injured dog required emergency life-saving surgery at the Catskill Animal Hospital before being transferred to a specialist veterinary clinic for further care, the sheriff’s office added.

Five other dogs in the residence were seized and turned over to the custody of the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.

She was arraigned in Cairo Court and released on personal recognizance.

