HONOLULU (WHDH) — A traveler attempting to bypass Hawaii’s quarantine rules submitted a fake vaccination card with Moderna misspelled, authorities said.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, is facing a charge of falsifying vaccination documents, according to court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now.

State investigators reportedly received a tip that Mrozak, who arrived in Oahu on Aug. 23, may have uploaded false documents under the state’s Safe Travels Program in order to avoid quarantining.

They also reportedly learned that she left the airport before her hotel reservations were confirmed by screeners and that the hotel she listed in her documents did not have a reservation under her name.

The vaccination card submitted by Mrozak misspelled Moderna as “Maderna,” the court documents allege.

It listed Delaware as the location of vaccination and claimed members of the National Guard administered the shot.

Authorities checked her medical records with the state but they did not have a record of her vaccination, the court documents read.

Investigators tracked Mrozak down for her departure flight Saturday and she was placed under arrest.

Mrozak allegedly told the officer that she got her vaccination from her doctor at her doctor’s office and that she paid for the shot.

She had been traveling with another woman who did not get arrested.

Mrozak’s bail was set at $2,000.

Hawaii has dealt with numerous incidents of travelers using fake vaccination cards to get into the state, including a family back on Aug. 11.

