Woman and 3 children found dead in West Brookfield home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman and three young children were found dead in a home in West Brookfield Thursday and officials are calling their deaths suspicious.

Police said they were called to the home on Old Warren Road Thursday for a well-being check. Officials said the four victims were all found in an upstairs bedroom.

The victims are an adult woman, a 7-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy. Sources said the bodies may have been burned.

Grief counselors will be at the children’s school on Friday.

