Woman and pet cat escape sinking car in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - Blackstone firefighters are investigating after a woman drove her car into a small body of water Saturday.

Emergency crews from several towns arrived at an area near the Animal Arts Pro Dog Grooming shop on Main Street for reports of a car in the water.

The woman, whose name was not released, was able to escape the sinking car with her pet cat without help.

They were not injured.

The car has been pulled out of the water.

