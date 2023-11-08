STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 50-year-old woman appeared in court Wednesday, hours after authorities said she allegedly stabbed her mother and her adult child at their home in Stoneham.

Stoneham police said officers were first called to the scene at a duplex on San Jose Terrace just after 8 a.m. Later facing charges, Cheryl Rios pleaded not guilty.

Officials said Rios allegedly used a steak knife to stab her mother, 81, and her daughter, 30. Speaking in court, prosecutor Madison Bush said investigators ultimately recovered a bent and bloody knife at the scene.

Officials said Rios as well as the two stabbing victims were all taken to area hospitals after this incident. The stabbing victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

While the victims received treatment, investigators were seen examining the area on San Jose Terrace through the day Wednesday.

“How sad,” said Louise Mercer, a concerned neighbor.

Mercer said she saw authorities putting on white boot covers and gloves.

“I’m thinking, ‘What am I watching? CrimeTV?” Mercer said. “This is not CrimeTV. This is Stoneham.”

By early afternoon, Stoneham police were seen hustling the handcuffed Rios into Woburn District Court.

Rios was being held without bail Wednesday night.

