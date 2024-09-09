WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 42-year-old Wakefield woman faced a judge Monday after she allegedly waved a BB gun at people enjoying a “porchfest” event over the weekend.

Wakefield police in a statement said officers responded near 3 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a woman speeding through the town’s Greenwood neighborhood while brandishing what appeared to be a rifle.

The woman had left the area by the time police arrived. By 5:30 p.m., though, police said information from witnesses led authorities to Brigid MacDonough.

There were no injuries related to this incident. MacDonough was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court officers escorted MacDonough into a Medford courtroom in handcuffs near 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Though it looked like a rifle, the prosecutor in this case said the weapon MacDonough brandished on Saturday was actually a BB gun. The prosecutor said authorities seized the BB gun Monday morning.

The judge in MacDonough’s case did not immediately make a decision about her bail, saying he wanted to watch witness video of the incident.

MacDonough was escorted out of the courtroom and was expected to return to continue her court appearance at 2 p.m.

Wakefield Porchfest is one of several porchfest celebrations in area communities where attendees can attend a variety of free musical performances on makeshift stages.

In Wakefield, this year’s event featured 106 acts performing across 50 locations, according to the Wakefield Porchfest website.

Porchfest attendees captured the gun-waiving incident on camera and soon shared their reactions, with one telling 7NEWS they heard MacDonough shouting profanity before pointing the weapon out her window.

“Whether it was a real gun or not, it doesn’t matter,” another witness said. “When you threaten us with a weapon or non-weapon, the behavior was disturbing enough.”

While she prepared for her arraignment, a US Postal Service spokesperson confirmed MacDonough is currently employed as a mail processing clerk at the postal service’s Chelsea Carrier Annex.

