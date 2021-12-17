SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus woman was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in connection with the beating death of a man last week.

Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus, was arraigned in Lynn District Court in connection with the Dec. 11 death of 26-year-old Michael Norton.

Norton was found tied up and dead in a home on Collins Avenue, law enforcement sources said.

Hodaj’s attorney, Eric Taitano, believes his client has been wrongfully accused of a crime she didn’t commit.

Norton’s family also appeared in court but they didn’t comment on the charges.

Hodaj is due back in court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

