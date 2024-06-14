BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly attacked a bus driver in Boston, the MBTA Transit Police announced.

Police in a post on X said the incident happened near 4 p.m. Thursday in the area of Nubian Square.

Police shared a photo of the woman involved in the incident and said she allegedly “was not pleased [with] where the operator dropped passengers off.”

Police said officers intervened and took the the woman into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)