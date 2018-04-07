NAHANT, Mass. (WHDH) – A Lynn woman faces charges after she allegedly carjacked a man in broad daylight in Nahant.

The damage on the outside of the Dunkin’ Donuts building in Nahant marked the spot where an alleged carjacking took place.

Police say a man stopped in for coffee and accidentally left his keys in the car. When came out, police say a woman was in the driver’s seat.

“He was in front of the vehicle and she was attempting to flee, so she backed up initially and caused some damage to the building, said Sgt. Steven Shultz, of the Nahant Police Department.

“When she left, she took off and he was in front of the vehicle, so he went up over the hood and then got thrown off onto the ground,” he continued.

The 32-year-old Lynn woman kept driving, according to police but didn’t get far. The Nahant Police chief spotted her and arrested her.

The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“I’m sure he’s going to be sore as any of us would be, rolling over the hood of the car and rolling off,” said Shultz.

The woman faces several charges including carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)