LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman was injured and another woman was taken into custody in connection with a confrontation at a business in Leominster Friday, police said.

Police said the incident happened near 9 a.m. at US Pack, located at 300 Whitney Street. Police said two women got into an argument inside the building. The argument escalated, according to police, and one woman slashed the other woman with a box cutter knife.

The woman’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, according to police.

The other woman was arrested was expected to appear in court later in the day Friday on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Contacted about this incident, company officials said US Pack was open and operational as of Friday afternoon.

Officials had no further comment.

