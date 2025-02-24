NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly stabbing her on in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the Canterbury Apartments around 12:30 p.m. arrested the woman on a charge of second-degree domestic assault, according to police. Her name has not been released.

The son was taken to the hospital to be treated for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is expected to be arraigned in Nashua District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

